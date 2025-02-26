Spotlight on Core Scientific: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Core Scientific. Our analysis of options history for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $206,525, and 21 were calls, valued at $1,827,055.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $20.0 for Core Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Core Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Core Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $0.82 $0.81 $0.82 $10.00 $246.0K 6.0K 3.1K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.41 $0.38 $0.4 $15.00 $180.0K 9.5K 4.5K CORZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.6 $4.55 $4.6 $7.00 $167.4K 19.0K 20 CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.61 $0.42 $0.62 $20.00 $149.6K 3.8K 2.5K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $0.95 $0.93 $0.93 $10.00 $114.7K 6.0K 4.4K

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Core Scientific, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Core Scientific With a volume of 7,117,792, the price of CORZ is up 4.66% at $10.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Core Scientific

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $20.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Core Scientific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

