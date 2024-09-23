Spotlight on Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in CRBP usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 12 options transactions for Corbus Pharmaceuticals. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 50% being bullish and 25% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 11 are puts, valued at $389,510, and there was a single call, worth $52,400.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.5 and $55.0 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Corbus Pharmaceuticals's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Corbus Pharmaceuticals's significant trades, within a strike price range of $17.5 to $55.0, over the past month.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRBP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.5 $2.25 $2.6 $30.00 $52.4K 12 200 CRBP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $31.6 $30.3 $30.9 $50.00 $46.3K 2.2K 185 CRBP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $30.9 $30.4 $30.9 $50.00 $43.2K 2.2K 226 CRBP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.0 $2.0 $2.0 $17.50 $41.8K 0 47 CRBP PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $31.8 $30.3 $30.6 $50.00 $36.7K 2.2K 261

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is a precision oncology company with a diversified portfolio and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. The company's development pipeline includes; CRB-701, a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGF expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913 a second-generation peripherally restricted CB1 receptor inverse agonist designed to treat obesity.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Corbus Pharmaceuticals, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Currently trading with a volume of 2,140,401, the CRBP's price is down by -2.77%, now at $18.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $67.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $40. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $82. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $51. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $82. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.