Spotlight on Constellation Energy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $591,163.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $240.0 for Constellation Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.9 $3.7 $3.7 $185.00 $281.7K 1.8K 519 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.2 $4.9 $5.2 $240.00 $52.6K 1.1K 105 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.2 $4.0 $4.01 $185.00 $52.5K 1.8K 317 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.7 $4.4 $4.4 $185.00 $50.1K 1.8K 38 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.9 $3.7 $3.7 $185.00 $43.1K 1.8K 446

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Constellation Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Constellation Energy Trading volume stands at 1,984,105, with CEG's price down by -1.96%, positioned at $171.65. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 12 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.