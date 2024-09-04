Spotlight on Coinbase Glb: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Coinbase Glb. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $410,972, and 7 were calls, valued at $313,345.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $165.0 to $520.0 for Coinbase Glb during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Coinbase Glb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Coinbase Glb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $165.0 to $520.0, over the past month.

Coinbase Glb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.55 $5.85 $5.85 $195.00 $102.0K 29.6K 180 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $27.65 $27.5 $27.5 $165.00 $101.7K 1.5K 13 COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $95.8 $91.4 $93.78 $260.00 $75.0K 11 8 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $46.0 $43.4 $46.0 $200.00 $46.0K 4.2K 10 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $38.6 $37.25 $38.2 $190.00 $45.8K 471 40

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

In light of the recent options history for Coinbase Glb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Coinbase Glb Trading volume stands at 407,984, with COIN's price down by -2.5%, positioned at $164.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. Expert Opinions on Coinbase Glb

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $295.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Compass Point keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $295.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

