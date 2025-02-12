Spotlight on Cleanspark: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Cleanspark.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $48,750, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $517,156.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $15.0 for Cleanspark over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleanspark options trades today is 2734.8 with a total volume of 3,168.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleanspark's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.92 $1.85 $1.9 $12.00 $95.0K 4.6K 504 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.15 $2.13 $2.15 $15.00 $79.9K 1.1K 373 CLSK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.2 $3.25 $10.00 $48.7K 7.6K 150 CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.92 $1.9 $1.9 $12.00 $47.5K 4.6K 754 CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.45 $3.35 $3.4 $8.00 $46.2K 433 171

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cleanspark, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Cleanspark Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,344,429, the CLSK's price is down by -1.56%, now at $10.12. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. What The Experts Say On Cleanspark

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.666666666666668.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $27. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $20. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $27.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cleanspark options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

