Spotlight on Cleanspark: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cleanspark. Our analysis of options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 24% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $160,470, and 25 were calls, valued at $2,055,155.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.5 and $37.0 for Cleanspark, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cleanspark stands at 9858.24, with a total volume reaching 23,832.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cleanspark, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.5 to $37.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cleanspark 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.47 $2.38 $2.44 $37.00 $246.9K 70.7K 1.0K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.3 $2.12 $2.3 $21.00 $230.0K 4.3K 900 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.43 $2.33 $2.43 $37.00 $218.7K 70.7K 937 CLSK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.39 $1.93 $2.39 $21.00 $215.1K 4.3K 465 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.5 $5.35 $5.5 $12.00 $129.8K 1.2K 237

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

In light of the recent options history for Cleanspark, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cleanspark Trading volume stands at 36,517,685, with CLSK's price down by -0.64%, positioned at $12.47. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 31 days. What The Experts Say On Cleanspark

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $23.0.

