Spotlight on Citigroup: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Citigroup (NYSE:C).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $199,508, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $508,127.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $75.0 for Citigroup during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Citigroup's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Citigroup's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $75.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Citigroup 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.3 $10.4 $11.0 $62.50 $110.0K 6.8K 100 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.23 $1.17 $1.21 $72.00 $109.1K 46 1.0K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.59 $1.58 $1.58 $72.50 $66.8K 10.8K 1.8K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.22 $1.17 $1.22 $72.00 $61.0K 46 2.2K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.7 $3.55 $3.65 $72.50 $53.6K 862 159

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Citigroup, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Citigroup's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 665,406, the price of C is up by 1.26%, reaching $72.29. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now. What The Experts Say On Citigroup

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $90.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $95. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $80. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $107. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $82. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

