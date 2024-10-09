Spotlight on Citigroup: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) revealed 49 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 59% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $204,100, and 45 were calls, valued at $2,612,355.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $90.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Citigroup's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Citigroup's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $62.5 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Citigroup 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.34 $2.31 $2.34 $70.00 $140.4K 5.2K 2.3K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.05 $4.05 $4.05 $75.00 $121.5K 12.0K 300 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.33 $2.29 $2.32 $70.00 $114.3K 5.2K 1.7K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.18 $2.14 $2.18 $75.00 $109.0K 12.1K 1.0K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.14 $2.1 $2.14 $63.00 $107.0K 1.6K 2.8K

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Citigroup, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Citigroup's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 6,306,670, with C's price up by 1.22%, positioned at $64.01. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $83.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $92. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $86. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $71.

