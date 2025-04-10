Spotlight on Cisco Systems: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CSCO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Cisco Systems. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $1,022,334, and 12 are calls, amounting to $463,843.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $46.0 to $65.0 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cisco Systems stands at 2100.61, with a total volume reaching 4,767.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cisco Systems, situated within the strike price corridor from $46.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.15 $57.50 $332.0K 4.1K 860 CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.6 $2.29 $2.32 $50.00 $232.0K 7.9K 1.1K CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.7 $7.6 $7.7 $62.50 $147.8K 1.9K 192 CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.99 $2.87 $2.99 $52.50 $133.9K 7.0K 1 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $2.99 $2.61 $2.83 $55.00 $59.7K 285 213

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Cisco Systems's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 16,065,103, the price of CSCO is down by -0.41%, reaching $57.89.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $60.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cisco Systems, targeting a price of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cisco Systems, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for CSCO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

