Spotlight on Cisco Systems: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CSCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Cisco Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $290,948, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $93,975.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $55.0 for Cisco Systems over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cisco Systems's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cisco Systems's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

Cisco Systems Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.95 $6.9 $6.9 $55.00 $69.0K 1.7K 100 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.4 $4.3 $4.38 $50.00 $43.9K 1.4K 100 CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.79 $0.78 $0.76 $47.50 $42.4K 3.2K 2.4K CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.03 $2.0 $2.02 $50.00 $40.4K 26.0K 696 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.96 $0.92 $0.95 $55.00 $36.3K 29.2K 777

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Present Market Standing of Cisco Systems Currently trading with a volume of 10,087,648, the CSCO's price is down by -0.2%, now at $50.69. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

