Spotlight on Chipotle Mexican Grill: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Chipotle Mexican Grill. Our analysis of options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $617,604, and 3 were calls, valued at $83,903.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $54.0 and $55.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale trades within a strike price range from $54.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.35 $4.2 $4.2 $55.00 $84.0K 3.9K 1.0K CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.35 $4.2 $4.2 $55.00 $73.0K 3.9K 848 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.55 $4.25 $4.55 $55.00 $68.2K 3.9K 300 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.5 $4.35 $4.5 $55.00 $67.4K 3.9K 450 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.4 $4.35 $4.4 $55.00 $66.0K 3.9K 150

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,918,847, the CMG's price is up by 0.5%, now at $52.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $55.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $49. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $54. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, maintaining a target price of $56. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $57. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $63.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for CMG

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Stephens & Co. Reiterates Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

