Spotlight on Chevron: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Chevron. Our analysis of options history for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $379,167, and 10 were calls, valued at $1,720,172.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $150.0 for Chevron during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Chevron's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Chevron's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Chevron Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $1.4 $1.26 $1.3 $140.00 $650.0K 225 5.0K CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.56 $2.45 $2.46 $140.00 $492.0K 3.3K 2.2K CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.71 $2.65 $2.71 $140.00 $187.6K 3.3K 4.2K CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $2.66 $2.56 $2.56 $132.00 $161.2K 36 630 CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.71 $2.66 $2.71 $140.00 $158.8K 3.3K 4.2K

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Chevron, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Chevron

Trading volume stands at 6,551,714, with CVX's price up by 0.02%, positioned at $135.63.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 86 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Chevron

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $151.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $152. * An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $124. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $143. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Chevron, maintaining a target price of $173. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Chevron, targeting a price of $164.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Chevron with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for CVX

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Neutral Sell Apr 2025 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

