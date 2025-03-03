Spotlight on Cheniere Energy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Cheniere Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $136,000, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $421,310.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $180.0 and $250.0 for Cheniere Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cheniere Energy stands at 454.5, with a total volume reaching 954.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cheniere Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $180.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cheniere Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.9 $17.1 $17.9 $250.00 $178.9K 315 102 LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $56.8 $54.0 $54.0 $185.00 $64.8K 124 12 LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $43.7 $42.7 $42.7 $200.00 $64.0K 698 15 LNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.1 $24.9 $25.1 $230.00 $50.2K 274 32 LNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.9 $16.8 $17.5 $250.00 $43.7K 315 127

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

In light of the recent options history for Cheniere Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cheniere Energy With a volume of 1,191,392, the price of LNG is down -2.47% at $222.91. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days. Expert Opinions on Cheniere Energy

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $255.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Cheniere Energy with a target price of $255.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cheniere Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.