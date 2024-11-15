Spotlight on Charter Communications: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CHTR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Charter Communications. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 35% bullish and 7% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $36,400, and 13 calls, totaling $389,626.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $400.0 for Charter Communications, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Charter Communications's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Charter Communications's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $400.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Charter Communications Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $152.6 $151.3 $151.3 $300.00 $75.6K 722 12 CHTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $75.0 $72.8 $72.8 $400.00 $36.4K 918 12 CHTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $265.8 $257.7 $262.21 $130.00 $26.2K 0 13 CHTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $264.8 $257.6 $262.21 $130.00 $26.2K 0 10 CHTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $262.5 $257.7 $262.15 $130.00 $26.2K 0 18

About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

In light of the recent options history for Charter Communications, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Charter Communications's Current Market Status With a volume of 452,368, the price of CHTR is down -0.95% at $390.52. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Charter Communications

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $386.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Charter Communications, targeting a price of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Charter Communications with a target price of $315. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Charter Communications, maintaining a target price of $400. * Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $450. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Charter Communications, maintaining a target price of $365.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Charter Communications options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

