Spotlight on Charles Schwab: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Charles Schwab.

Looking at options history for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $168,127 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $617,347.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $77.5 for Charles Schwab, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $77.5 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $13.2 $13.0 $13.15 $60.00 $99.9K 764 334 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $13.2 $13.0 $13.15 $60.00 $77.5K 764 258 SCHW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $13.2 $13.0 $13.15 $60.00 $68.3K 764 199 SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.36 $1.3 $1.31 $72.50 $59.8K 3.9K 1.4K SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.72 $1.43 $1.52 $73.00 $52.4K 2.3K 43

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Current Position of Charles Schwab Trading volume stands at 8,745,621, with SCHW's price down by -0.76%, positioned at $71.36. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 89 days. Expert Opinions on Charles Schwab

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $71.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $74. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $75. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $68. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $73. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $65.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Charles Schwab with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

