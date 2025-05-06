Spotlight on Cenovus Energy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CVE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Cenovus Energy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $58,720, and 9 calls, totaling $1,063,861.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $15.0 for Cenovus Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cenovus Energy stands at 5051.17, with a total volume reaching 17,955.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cenovus Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $11.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cenovus Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.7 $0.6 $0.6 $15.00 $300.5K 23.0K 5.0K CVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.25 $1.15 $1.15 $13.00 $251.8K 0 3.5K CVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.2 $1.05 $1.05 $13.00 $105.1K 0 1.0K CVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.25 $1.15 $1.25 $12.00 $103.7K 310 1.0K CVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.2 $1.15 $1.2 $12.00 $86.6K 310 932

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 786 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022. The company had upstream projects across Western Canada; crude oil production and natural gas and NGLs production offshore China and Indonesia. The downstream operations include upgrading and refining operations in Canada and the U.S., and commercial fuel operations across Canada.

Where Is Cenovus Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,666,698, the price of CVE is up 1.2% at $11.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Cenovus Energy

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $25. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cenovus Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cenovus Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for CVE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform

