Spotlight on Celsius Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Celsius Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $279,007, and 3 were calls, valued at $89,197.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.5 to $40.0 for Celsius Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Celsius Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Celsius Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $27.5 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.8 $2.57 $2.8 $35.00 $92.3K 4.9K 330 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.99 $2.8 $2.82 $35.00 $64.4K 4.9K 330 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.25 $8.0 $8.2 $40.00 $39.3K 139 0 CELH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $2.85 $2.58 $2.7 $32.50 $33.7K 1.0K 325 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.6 $5.45 $5.45 $32.50 $30.5K 35 0

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), Celsius On-the-Go powder packets, and soon-to-be-acquired Alani Nu energy drinks and snacks portfolio. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it largely utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celsius Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Celsius Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 629,560, the CELH's price is down by -1.18%, now at $35.1.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

Expert Opinions on Celsius Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $45.2.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $45. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $44. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $44. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $48. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Celsius Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for CELH

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

