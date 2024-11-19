Spotlight on Celestica: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Celestica (NYSE:CLS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Celestica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,000, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $3,259,794.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.5 to $100.0 for Celestica over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Celestica stands at 542.89, with a total volume reaching 7,498.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Celestica, situated within the strike price corridor from $27.5 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Celestica 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.3 $21.6 $22.1 $85.00 $2.2M 3.0K 1.0K CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $23.0 $22.3 $22.4 $62.50 $257.6K 453 130 CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $57.0 $54.8 $57.0 $27.50 $171.0K 122 30 CLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.15 $2.05 $2.05 $95.00 $153.7K 304 762 CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.9 $15.3 $15.3 $80.00 $87.2K 37 583

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

In light of the recent options history for Celestica, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Celestica Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,051,582, the CLS's price is up by 3.49%, now at $86.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Celestica

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $75.6.

