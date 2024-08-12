Spotlight on Cava Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Cava Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $213,152, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $207,438.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $100.0 for Cava Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $4.6 $4.4 $4.44 $88.00 $68.2K 125 164 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.0 $2.8 $2.95 $90.00 $59.9K 1.7K 400 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $11.2 $10.8 $11.2 $80.00 $56.0K 484 53 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $14.7 $14.6 $14.7 $100.00 $44.1K 161 30 CAVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $4.5 $4.3 $4.36 $88.00 $43.6K 125 309

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Where Is Cava Group Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,014,311, the price of CAVA is up 0.41% at $90.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days. Expert Opinions on Cava Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $95.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $100. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cava Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

