Spotlight on Capri Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CPRI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Capri Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $139,678, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $393,238.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $50.0 for Capri Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capri Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capri Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Capri Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPRI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.7 $4.0 $4.27 $40.00 $106.7K 7.2K 1.7K CPRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.6 $7.6 $8.6 $40.00 $89.9K 11.9K 106 CPRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.5 $7.7 $8.5 $40.00 $55.2K 11.9K 360 CPRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.0 $5.8 $5.9 $45.00 $41.2K 34.5K 74 CPRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.2 $3.7 $4.2 $27.50 $40.3K 1.1K 100

About Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

Current Position of Capri Holdings Trading volume stands at 607,246, with CPRI's price up by 0.55%, positioned at $38.31. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Capri Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $41.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $41.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

