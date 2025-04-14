Spotlight on Capital One Finl: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Capital One Finl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $204,895, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $197,335.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $175.0 for Capital One Finl over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Capital One Finl's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Capital One Finl's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $140.0 to $175.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Capital One Finl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.3 $167.50 $94.6K 0 102 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $16.4 $16.1 $16.1 $165.00 $90.1K 40 56 COF PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $140.00 $46.6K 61 64 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.2 $6.6 $7.0 $160.00 $42.0K 242 60 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.0 $13.7 $13.7 $175.00 $38.3K 374 41

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Capital One Finl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Capital One Finl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,764,822, the price of COF is up 1.48% at $163.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Capital One Finl

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $205.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $230. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Capital One Finl, targeting a price of $215. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Capital One Finl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for COF

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for COF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.