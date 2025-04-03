Spotlight on Capital One Finl: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Capital One Finl. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $1,043,594, and 4 are calls, amounting to $182,346.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $210.0 for Capital One Finl over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Capital One Finl options trades today is 811.23 with a total volume of 1,595.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Capital One Finl's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.6 $8.1 $8.3 $150.00 $415.0K 1.5K 4 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.0 $4.4 $5.0 $160.00 $150.0K 1.9K 303 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.9 $6.7 $6.7 $165.00 $119.2K 3.4K 384 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.6 $6.6 $6.6 $165.00 $100.3K 3.4K 1 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $16.1 $15.5 $16.1 $155.00 $75.6K 99 5

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

In light of the recent options history for Capital One Finl, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Capital One Finl's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,519,053, the price of COF is down by -12.15%, reaching $160.04.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 19 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Capital One Finl

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $215.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Capital One Finl with a target price of $230. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Capital One Finl with a target price of $215. * In a positive move, an analyst from Baird has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Capital One Finl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for COF

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Baird Upgrades Neutral Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for COF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.