Spotlight on Builders FirstSource: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Builders FirstSource. Our analysis of options history for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $248,630, and 4 were calls, valued at $306,500.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $180.0 to $210.0 for Builders FirstSource during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Builders FirstSource's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Builders FirstSource's whale activity within a strike price range from $180.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Builders FirstSource Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLDR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $23.3 $21.7 $22.2 $185.00 $130.9K 0 73 BLDR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.9 $21.4 $21.4 $180.00 $107.0K 251 51 BLDR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.5 $19.1 $19.1 $180.00 $95.5K 251 105 BLDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.6 $3.2 $3.5 $210.00 $70.0K 1.2K 322 BLDR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.6 $21.7 $22.4 $185.00 $58.2K 0 99

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

In light of the recent options history for Builders FirstSource, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Builders FirstSource With a trading volume of 784,632, the price of BLDR is down by -5.19%, reaching $184.85. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Builders FirstSource

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $220.25.

* An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Builders FirstSource, maintaining a target price of $223. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Builders FirstSource, targeting a price of $211. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Builders FirstSource, targeting a price of $222.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Builders FirstSource options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

