Spotlight on Bristol-Myers Squibb: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BMY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Bristol-Myers Squibb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $243,460, and 3 are calls, amounting to $196,260.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $47.0 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bristol-Myers Squibb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bristol-Myers Squibb's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $47.0 in the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.6 $3.45 $3.5 $42.00 $96.2K 616 0 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.35 $6.4 $40.00 $56.9K 4.3K 1 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $10.95 $9.35 $9.4 $47.00 $56.4K 1 151 BMY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $9.85 $8.8 $9.4 $47.00 $47.0K 1 101 BMY PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $9.85 $8.6 $9.4 $47.00 $47.0K 1 1

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the U.S., showing a higher dependence on the U.S. market than most of its peer group.

In light of the recent options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,180,706, the BMY's price is up by 0.32%, now at $40.99. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.