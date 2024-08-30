Spotlight on Boston Scientific: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 8 option transactions on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), with a cumulative value of $456,629. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 4 puts, worth a total of 206,099.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $85.0 for Boston Scientific over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boston Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boston Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Boston Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.95 $0.75 $0.95 $85.00 $142.5K 456 1.5K BSX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.95 $2.8 $2.8 $77.50 $110.8K 20 1.2K BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $10.0 $9.8 $10.0 $75.00 $40.0K 850 40 BSX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.9 $2.8 $2.8 $77.50 $35.5K 20 1.3K BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $1.15 $1.05 $1.1 $81.00 $35.5K 42 323

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Boston Scientific, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Boston Scientific With a trading volume of 7,354,160, the price of BSX is up by 1.39%, reaching $81.79. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Boston Scientific

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $89.0.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boston Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $92. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Boston Scientific, targeting a price of $86.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Boston Scientific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

