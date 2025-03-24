Spotlight on Booking Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 55 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 26 are puts, totaling $2,225,432, and 29 are calls, amounting to $1,849,820.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4200.0 to $5100.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Booking Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Booking Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $4200.0 to $5100.0, over the past month.

Booking Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $607.5 $579.2 $591.2 $5000.00 $1.1M 67 20 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $435.2 $407.3 $405.8 $5000.00 $811.6K 56 22 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $800.0 $777.0 $777.0 $4600.00 $77.7K 7 1 BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $228.3 $219.6 $228.3 $4910.00 $68.4K 2 3 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $659.1 $637.5 $659.1 $5100.00 $65.9K 11 0

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Booking Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Booking Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 43,093, with BKNG's price up by 1.72%, positioned at $4696.85. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 38 days. What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $6100.0.

An analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $6100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

