Spotlight on Booking Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $542,832 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,244,937.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2000.0 to $4250.0 for Booking Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Booking Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Booking Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2000.0 to $4250.0, over the past month.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1827.0 $1810.0 $1810.0 $2000.00 $181.0K 209 3 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1785.0 $1775.9 $1785.0 $2000.00 $178.5K 209 5 BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $14.6 $13.5 $13.4 $3690.00 $112.8K 19 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1070.0 $1052.5 $1070.0 $2800.00 $107.0K 194 3 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1070.0 $1052.9 $1068.68 $2800.00 $106.8K 194 0

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Booking Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 63,603, the BKNG's price is up by 0.23%, now at $3742.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Booking Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.