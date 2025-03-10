Spotlight on Boeing: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) revealed 94 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 51 were puts, with a value of $4,028,261, and 43 were calls, valued at $3,372,630.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $220.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Boeing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Boeing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Boeing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $31.0 $30.95 $31.0 $155.00 $1.1M 616 371 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.8 $12.1 $12.25 $120.00 $612.5K 691 502 BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $14.95 $14.75 $14.85 $160.00 $252.4K 3.8K 265 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $29.75 $29.4 $29.57 $175.00 $206.9K 3.6K 91 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $32.4 $32.2 $32.2 $180.00 $193.2K 2.1K 93

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed and Northrop to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

In light of the recent options history for Boeing, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 6,936,381, the price of BA is down by -2.66%, reaching $150.08. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $210.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $210.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Boeing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

