Spotlight on Boeing: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $552,340, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,167,020.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $350.0 for Boeing, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Boeing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Boeing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $350.0, over the past month.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $19.0 $17.7 $19.0 $180.00 $366.7K 1.5K 186 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $35.7 $35.3 $35.5 $150.00 $177.5K 1.2K 52 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $14.8 $14.5 $14.6 $170.00 $176.6K 4.2K 222 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $27.1 $27.05 $27.1 $160.00 $135.5K 1.1K 51 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.1 $12.0 $12.0 $185.00 $134.4K 4.4K 54

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed and Northrop to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,494,122, the price of BA is up by 0.17%, reaching $180.75. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $207.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $207. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Boeing with a target price of $205. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $217. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Boeing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.