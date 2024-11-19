Spotlight on Boeing: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) we detected 46 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,841,266 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,214,796.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $220.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $43.6 $38.5 $39.33 $170.00 $395.3K 141 102 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $39.35 $38.15 $39.35 $170.00 $161.3K 141 253 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.75 $14.05 $14.5 $120.00 $144.9K 357 207 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.45 $14.1 $14.45 $120.00 $144.5K 357 407 BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $14.65 $14.2 $14.45 $120.00 $144.5K 357 307

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Boeing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Boeing With a volume of 4,215,868, the price of BA is up 0.33% at $144.35. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $204.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

