Spotlight on Blackstone: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $147,815, and 9 were calls, valued at $741,935.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $185.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Blackstone's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Blackstone's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $185.0, over the past month.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $40.35 $37.35 $39.61 $130.00 $297.0K 357 75 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.0 $18.0 $18.0 $155.00 $93.6K 2.8K 53 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $32.6 $29.9 $31.98 $145.00 $73.5K 519 23 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.3 $6.95 $6.95 $175.00 $69.5K 2.8K 150 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.05 $12.55 $12.55 $135.00 $61.4K 91 49

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Blackstone, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Blackstone Trading volume stands at 1,037,322, with BX's price down by -0.62%, positioned at $167.09. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 80 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Blackstone

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $162.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $146. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $149. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $149. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Blackstone with a target price of $188. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $181.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.