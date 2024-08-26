Spotlight on Blackstone: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $376,283, and 6 were calls, valued at $480,698.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $175.0 for Blackstone over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.5 $8.45 $8.45 $135.00 $188.4K 4.6K 235 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.75 $4.15 $4.7 $175.00 $117.5K 29 250 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.25 $9.2 $9.25 $145.00 $111.0K 215 360 BX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $9.35 $9.15 $9.2 $145.00 $91.9K 215 460 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.05 $2.88 $2.92 $150.00 $65.1K 1.2K 246

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.040 trillion in total asset under management, including $762.6 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of 2023. The company has four core business segments: private equity (22% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (39% and 43%), credit and insurance (29% and 21%), and hedge fund solutions (10% and 8%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blackstone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Blackstone With a volume of 1,451,928, the price of BX is up 1.64% at $141.57. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days. Expert Opinions on Blackstone

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $146.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $146.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Blackstone with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

