Spotlight on BlackRock: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BLK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for BlackRock.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $48,800, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $376,221.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $780.0 to $1010.0 for BlackRock over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in BlackRock's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to BlackRock's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $780.0 to $1010.0 over the preceding 30 days.

BlackRock Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $42.1 $40.0 $41.8 $970.00 $83.6K 71 30 BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $179.0 $170.7 $174.02 $920.00 $52.2K 4 3 BLK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $126.7 $118.0 $122.0 $1010.00 $48.8K 13 4 BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $201.2 $198.2 $201.2 $820.00 $40.2K 0 2 BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $116.9 $110.6 $114.0 $950.00 $34.2K 39 0

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.475 trillion in assets under management at the end of September 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 55% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with BlackRock, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of BlackRock Currently trading with a volume of 281,788, the BLK's price is down by -1.25%, now at $975.82. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for BlackRock

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1145.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for BlackRock, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

