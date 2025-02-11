Spotlight on BigBear.ai Hldgs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on BigBear.ai Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $148,440, and 24 were calls, valued at $3,167,533.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.5 to $18.0 for BigBear.ai Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of BigBear.ai Hldgs stands at 6561.95, with a total volume reaching 43,703.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in BigBear.ai Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.5 to $18.0, throughout the last 30 days.

BigBear.ai Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.3 $3.5 $12.00 $1.5M 3.5K 9.2K BBAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.1 $3.3 $12.00 $548.1K 3.5K 4.6K BBAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $3.50 $135.1K 1.2K 297 BBAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.1 $3.9 $3.9 $5.00 $97.6K 31.0K 772 BBAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $5.00 $97.5K 31.0K 1.0K

About BigBear.ai Hldgs

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is a technology-led solutions organization, that provides both software and services to its customers. Its AI-powered decision intelligence solutions are leveraged in three markets; supply chains & logistics, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity. It operates in two segments; Cyber & Engineering segment and Analytics segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of BigBear.ai Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

BigBear.ai Hldgs's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 97,938,375, the price of BBAI is down by -7.05%, reaching $8.11. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now.

