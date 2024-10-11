Spotlight on Barrick Gold: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GOLD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Barrick Gold. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $364,606, and 5 are calls, amounting to $485,755.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.0 and $25.0 for Barrick Gold, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Barrick Gold options trades today is 11794.14 with a total volume of 11,396.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Barrick Gold's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.4 $17.00 $340.0K 40.9K 2.0K GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $25.00 $149.5K 131 300 GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.75 $5.65 $5.65 $25.00 $111.3K 940 206 GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.35 $0.34 $0.34 $20.00 $68.0K 7.7K 2.4K GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.16 $1.14 $1.15 $20.00 $50.4K 22.5K 502

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

In light of the recent options history for Barrick Gold, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now? With a volume of 14,983,988, the price of GOLD is down -0.45% at $19.98. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Barrick Gold, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

