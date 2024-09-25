Spotlight on Baidu: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $743,000 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $994,403.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $115.0 for Baidu over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Baidu's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Baidu's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $115.0, over the past month.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.65 $13.45 $13.6 $100.00 $340.0K 234 250 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.85 $6.75 $6.86 $95.00 $287.4K 2.6K 421 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.1 $6.0 $6.05 $95.00 $109.5K 3.0K 207 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $1.32 $1.15 $1.15 $105.00 $71.1K 41 1.1K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $12.25 $12.05 $12.05 $83.00 $60.2K 235 231

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Baidu, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,544,549, the price of BIDU is down by -0.13%, reaching $94.69. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Baidu

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $102.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from HSBC downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $100. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Baidu options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

