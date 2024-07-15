Spotlight on Baidu: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $99,920 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $2,789,684.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $150.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.75 $4.0 $4.3 $115.00 $1.2M 10.0K 111 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $90.00 $190.0K 2.4K 148 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.75 $6.5 $6.6 $105.00 $158.4K 1.8K 208 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.15 $14.85 $15.15 $110.00 $151.5K 460 41 BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $6.3 $6.1 $6.2 $90.00 $93.0K 3.2K 329

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2022. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Baidu, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 6,588,265, the price of BIDU is down by -6.15%, reaching $92.98. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now. Expert Opinions on Baidu

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $130.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Baidu with a target price of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Baidu with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

