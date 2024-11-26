Spotlight on Axon Enterprise: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $782,500, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $623,624.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $420.0 to $750.0 for Axon Enterprise during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Axon Enterprise stands at 250.86, with a total volume reaching 482.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Axon Enterprise, situated within the strike price corridor from $420.0 to $750.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $157.5 $153.0 $156.5 $750.00 $782.5K 5 50 AXON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $78.8 $75.2 $77.1 $600.00 $154.2K 66 20 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $26.5 $24.5 $26.5 $620.00 $66.2K 429 101 AXON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $26.5 $22.7 $24.6 $620.00 $61.5K 429 76 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $24.8 $21.9 $24.0 $620.00 $60.0K 429 25

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software & sensors. Taser develops and sells CEDs used for protecting users and virtual reality training. Software and sensors manufacture fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions such as body cameras, automated license plate reading, and digital evidence management systems. Axon delivers its products worldwide and derives the majority of its revenue from the software & sensors segment and geographically from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Axon Enterprise, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Axon Enterprise Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 419,281, the AXON's price is up by 1.4%, now at $627.64. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 91 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Axon Enterprise

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $542.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Axon Enterprise, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

