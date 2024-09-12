Spotlight on AutoZone: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AutoZone. Our analysis of options history for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $236,221, and 6 were calls, valued at $382,287.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2100.0 and $3150.0 for AutoZone, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AutoZone options trades today is 24.43 with a total volume of 146.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AutoZone's big money trades within a strike price range of $2100.0 to $3150.0 over the last 30 days.

AutoZone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1136.0 $1130.0 $1136.0 $2100.00 $113.6K 8 1 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $782.0 $774.0 $782.0 $2380.00 $78.2K 3 0 AZO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $789.1 $772.3 $782.0 $2400.00 $78.2K 4 0 AZO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $49.3 $48.3 $48.3 $3100.00 $77.2K 84 57 AZO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $46.2 $39.4 $46.1 $3100.00 $64.5K 84 6

About AutoZone

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States. The firm operates over 6,300 stores domestically, serving both the do-it-yourself and commercial (do-it-for-me) end markets. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, AutoZone manages a wide array of stock-keeping units applicable to numerous vehicle makes and models, providing its consumers with ample product availability. The firm drives traffic by providing superior and convenient customer service as AutoZone's team of knowledgeable staff assists consumers with diagnosing a vehicle's problem, selecting the necessary part for replacement, and in some instances, installation. The company also operates internationally, with over 750 stores in Mexico and more than 100 in Brazil.

In light of the recent options history for AutoZone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

AutoZone's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 49,729, the AZO's price is down by -0.6%, now at $3100.46. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

