Spotlight on AT&T: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AT&T.

Looking at options history for AT&T (NYSE:T) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $399,640 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $449,366.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $25.0 for AT&T during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AT&T's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AT&T's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

AT&T 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.05 $2.93 $2.93 $17.00 $175.8K 5.1K 600 T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.45 $4.4 $4.45 $24.00 $133.5K 702 600 T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.45 $4.4 $4.45 $24.00 $133.0K 702 601 T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.45 $4.4 $4.45 $24.00 $133.0K 702 300 T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $15.00 $100.0K 15.3K 207

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 16% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AT&T, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 8,256,974, the T's price is up by 0.61%, now at $19.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AT&T

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from MoffettNathanson keeps a Neutral rating on AT&T with a target price of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

