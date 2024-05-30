Spotlight on AT&T: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AT&T (NYSE:T).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for AT&T.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $685,823, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $61,659.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.0 and $23.0 for AT&T, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AT&T's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AT&T's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $17.0 to $23.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AT&T Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.95 $5.85 $5.95 $23.00 $138.6K 311 234 T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.22 $1.16 $1.16 $18.00 $116.0K 2.3K 1.0K T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.33 $1.16 $1.16 $18.00 $115.7K 2.3K 3.0K T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.24 $1.16 $1.16 $18.00 $108.4K 2.3K 2.0K T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.3 $0.29 $0.3 $17.00 $53.6K 18.0K 1.8K

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 16% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 22 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

Current Position of AT&T With a volume of 17,535,755, the price of T is up 0.29% at $17.17. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AT&T options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.