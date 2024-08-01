Spotlight on ASML Holding: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASML usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 40 extraordinary options activities for ASML Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $1,105,186, and 22 are calls, amounting to $2,490,472.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $360.0 to $1070.0 for ASML Holding during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $360.0 to $1070.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $59.2 $55.9 $58.8 $960.00 $441.0K 28 75 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $42.5 $41.6 $42.5 $920.00 $425.0K 141 105 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $42.0 $41.4 $41.4 $950.00 $380.8K 456 213 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $121.9 $119.8 $121.9 $820.00 $182.8K 30 0 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $87.1 $85.6 $85.6 $930.00 $128.4K 1 15

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ASML Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of ASML Holding Trading volume stands at 1,033,610, with ASML's price down by -1.51%, positioned at $922.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

