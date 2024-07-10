Spotlight on Arista Networks: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,719, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $338,322.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $230.0 to $390.0 for Arista Networks during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Arista Networks stands at 192.12, with a total volume reaching 24.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Arista Networks, situated within the strike price corridor from $230.0 to $390.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Arista Networks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $134.8 $131.7 $133.26 $230.00 $53.3K 51 2 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $27.5 $25.0 $25.0 $350.00 $50.0K 133 0 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $80.5 $76.0 $78.4 $380.00 $47.0K 191 0 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $134.8 $132.3 $133.9 $230.00 $40.1K 51 10 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $1.6 $1.55 $1.6 $370.00 $32.0K 337 5

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Present Market Standing of Arista Networks With a trading volume of 52,952, the price of ANET is down by 0.0%, reaching $365.76. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Arista Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.