Spotlight on Archer Aviation: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Archer Aviation. Our analysis of options history for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $609,000, and 2 were calls, valued at $96,600.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $11.0 for Archer Aviation, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Archer Aviation's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Archer Aviation's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.0 to $11.0 in the last 30 days.

Archer Aviation 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $0.45 $0.39 $0.44 $7.00 $246.0K 4.3K 8.7K ACHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $0.46 $0.38 $0.46 $7.00 $146.1K 4.3K 3.1K ACHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.54 $0.51 $0.52 $7.50 $97.5K 113 1.8K ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.51 $2.5 $2.5 $7.00 $53.0K 16.9K 309 ACHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $10.00 $49.8K 3.0K 133

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

In light of the recent options history for Archer Aviation, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Archer Aviation Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 738,177, the price of ACHR is down -1.66% at $7.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Archer Aviation

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $13.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $12. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Archer Aviation, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Archer Aviation, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Archer Aviation, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for ACHR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy

