Spotlight on AppLovin: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 120 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $999,409 and 101, calls, for a total amount of $6,888,881.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $410.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AppLovin's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AppLovin's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $115.0 to $410.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AppLovin Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $223.8 $221.1 $222.4 $115.00 $222.4K 3.2K 20 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $223.9 $222.2 $222.2 $115.00 $199.9K 3.2K 9 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $93.3 $91.4 $91.4 $260.00 $182.8K 1.0K 479 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $93.8 $91.6 $91.63 $260.00 $156.0K 1.0K 628 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $93.4 $91.1 $91.71 $260.00 $128.5K 1.0K 700

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

AppLovin's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,166,281, with APP's price up by 2.02%, positioned at $335.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $342.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on AppLovin with a target price of $291. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $400. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $260. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $480. * An analyst from Daiwa Capital has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $280.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AppLovin options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

