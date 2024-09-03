Spotlight on AppLovin: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AppLovin. Our analysis of options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $1,022,150, and 6 were calls, valued at $219,760.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $62.5 and $95.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AppLovin's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AppLovin's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $62.5 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AppLovin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.8 $9.5 $9.5 $90.00 $285.0K 260 300 APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.7 $8.4 $8.4 $87.50 $252.0K 260 300 APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.7 $7.4 $7.4 $85.00 $222.0K 934 300 APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.6 $6.4 $6.4 $82.50 $192.0K 73 300 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $30.3 $27.5 $28.29 $62.50 $56.5K 21 0

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AppLovin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of AppLovin With a trading volume of 903,079, the price of APP is down by -2.47%, reaching $90.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $87.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $90. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Sell rating on AppLovin with a target price of $66. In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

