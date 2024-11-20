Spotlight on Applied Optoelectronics: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAOI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 options trades for Applied Optoelectronics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,500, and 32, calls, for a total amount of $1,744,702.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.5 to $40.0 for Applied Optoelectronics over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Applied Optoelectronics's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Applied Optoelectronics's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.5 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAOI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $13.6 $9.5 $10.1 $20.00 $181.8K 2.4K 180 AAOI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.1 $11.6 $12.1 $22.50 $96.7K 1.2K 116 AAOI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.2 $7.7 $8.2 $30.00 $95.9K 1.9K 117 AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.3 $4.1 $4.13 $30.00 $83.1K 3.4K 1.2K AAOI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.0 $14.9 $15.0 $20.00 $82.5K 410 63

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a provider of fiber-optic networking products for the Internet data center, cable television, telecommunications and fiber-to-the-home end markets. The company focuses on designing and manufacturing a range of optical communication products from components, to subassemblies, and modules to complete turn-key equipment. Demand for Applied Optoelectronics is driven by bandwidth demand in end markets. Through direct sales personnel, and manufacturing teams in the United States, China, and Taiwan, the company coordinates with customers to determine product design, qualifications, and performance. The company derives maximum revenue from Taiwan.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Optoelectronics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Applied Optoelectronics's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 5,316,929, the AAOI's price is up by 16.39%, now at $33.23. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 92 days. What The Experts Say On Applied Optoelectronics

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $25.166666666666668.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets continues to hold a Outperform rating for Applied Optoelectronics, targeting a price of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Applied Optoelectronics with a target price of $23. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Optoelectronics, targeting a price of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Optoelectronics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.