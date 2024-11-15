Spotlight on Applied Optoelectronics: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAOI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Applied Optoelectronics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 16% bullish and 83%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $69,300, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $737,150.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.5 to $30.0 for Applied Optoelectronics during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Applied Optoelectronics's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Applied Optoelectronics's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $17.5 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.0 $3.7 $3.7 $22.50 $122.8K 1.5K 595 AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.2 $7.9 $7.9 $20.00 $102.3K 5.4K 680 AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.35 $1.25 $1.35 $25.00 $97.4K 1.3K 781 AAOI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.8 $7.5 $7.5 $20.00 $90.0K 5.4K 1.0K AAOI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.0 $7.6 $7.7 $20.00 $77.0K 5.4K 840

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a provider of fiber-optic networking products for the Internet data center, cable television, telecommunications and fiber-to-the-home end markets. The company focuses on designing and manufacturing a range of optical communication products from components, to subassemblies, and modules to complete turn-key equipment. Demand for Applied Optoelectronics is driven by bandwidth demand in end markets. Through direct sales personnel, and manufacturing teams in the United States, China, and Taiwan, the company coordinates with customers to determine product design, qualifications, and performance. The company derives maximum revenue from Taiwan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Applied Optoelectronics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Applied Optoelectronics Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,824,114, with AAOI's price down by -6.2%, positioned at $26.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 97 days. What The Experts Say On Applied Optoelectronics

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $25.166666666666668.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets continues to hold a Outperform rating for Applied Optoelectronics, targeting a price of $25. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Applied Optoelectronics, maintaining a target price of $27. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Applied Optoelectronics, maintaining a target price of $23.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Applied Optoelectronics options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.