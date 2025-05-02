Spotlight on American Airlines Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on American Airlines Group. Our analysis of options history for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $152,277, and 7 were calls, valued at $387,390.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $13.0 for American Airlines Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Airlines Group options trades today is 13547.57 with a total volume of 18,943.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Airlines Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $13.0 over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $0.58 $0.56 $0.57 $10.00 $98.4K 2.2K 2.5K AAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $0.58 $0.55 $0.58 $10.00 $58.0K 2.2K 6.3K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.14 $1.1 $1.1 $10.00 $55.0K 16.4K 1.4K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $0.62 $0.59 $0.62 $10.00 $54.9K 2.2K 3.1K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.07 $1.03 $1.03 $10.00 $51.5K 16.4K 2.1K

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with American Airlines Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of American Airlines Group

With a trading volume of 49,303,362, the price of AAL is up by 5.83%, reaching $10.62.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for American Airlines Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $10.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $8. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for American Airlines Group, targeting a price of $11. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on American Airlines Group with a target price of $9. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on American Airlines Group with a target price of $14. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on American Airlines Group with a target price of $10.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Neutral Sell

