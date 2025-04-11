Spotlight on Amazon.com: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $1,290,587, and 17 are calls, amounting to $760,602.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $240.0 for Amazon.com over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Amazon.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Amazon.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.35 $15.1 $15.28 $185.00 $780.4K 5.8K 40 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.75 $4.65 $4.66 $150.00 $234.7K 14.5K 17 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.45 $10.3 $10.38 $175.00 $94.5K 6.4K 194 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $78.85 $78.2 $78.6 $120.00 $78.5K 281 21 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.55 $8.4 $8.5 $170.00 $73.9K 10.5K 99

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Amazon.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,492,289, the price of AMZN is up by 0.41%, reaching $181.97.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 18 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Amazon.com

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $260.0.

* An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $255. * An analyst from WestPark Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $280. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $230. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $285.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

